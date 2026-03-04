Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.69. 19,216,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 31,691,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

More Rigetti Computing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGTI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded Rigetti Computing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,046,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228,888 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $87,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,571,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 2,422,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $21,887,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $38,889,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.