OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. $OKUR Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,676 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in OnKure Therapeutics were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in OnKure Therapeutics by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 631,008 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OnKure Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 663,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 224,810 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 267,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OnKure Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OnKure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

OnKure Therapeutics stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company’s lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

Further Reading

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