Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.1389.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Repay from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Repay Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 1,832.1% during the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,728,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,400 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $11,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 45.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,440,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after buying an additional 2,013,128 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,175,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 1,520,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake PR LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,230,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Repay has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 83.01%.The firm had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

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Repay Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: RPAY) is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company’s platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay’s offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

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