California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $467,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,138,031,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,017,000 after buying an additional 403,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,924,000 after acquiring an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,628,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $781.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $910.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Autonomous Res cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.