Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9%

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

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Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

See Also

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