Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stock Holdings Lessened by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,613,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 338,352 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises approximately 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,100,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 9.6% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 269,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,856,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Qualcomm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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