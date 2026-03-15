Braidwell LP Makes New Investment in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. $FULC

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 219,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,209.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

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Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $15.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 469,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,285.68. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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