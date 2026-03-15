Braidwell LP Boosts Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 550.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327,205 shares during the period. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,448 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,621,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,292 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 13,597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 86,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

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Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REPL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $589.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REPL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing next?generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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