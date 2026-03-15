Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 449,270 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 196.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,270 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports comprises 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 241.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

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Amer Sports Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $32.32 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $49.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports

About Amer Sports

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

See Also

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