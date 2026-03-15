Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 617,979 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,979 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cipher Mining Stock Up 2.7%

CIFR opened at $14.08 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cipher Mining to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cipher Mining

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $536,380.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,368,691.60. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 49,867 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $801,861.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 158,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,971.60. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 187,986 shares of company stock worth $3,030,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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