Cannell Capital LLC Sells 243,343 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. $NOA

Cannell Capital LLC decreased its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243,343 shares during the period. North American Construction Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 106,111.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 278,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

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North American Construction Group Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

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North American Construction Group News Summary

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About North American Construction Group

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

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