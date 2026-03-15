Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $339.25

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.98. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $201.64 and a 1-year high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,705,000 after acquiring an additional 945,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 724,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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