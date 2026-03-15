Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $2.97 Million in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Abivax by 2,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,606 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abivax during the third quarter worth approximately $38,827,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abivax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,262,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abivax by 52.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 870,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 299,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Abivax in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Abivax from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abivax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Abivax Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABVX opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.89. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.00. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($4.92) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abivax Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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