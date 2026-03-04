DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s Why

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €12.50 and last traded at €12.50. Approximately 894,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services. In addition, the company provides compact engine systems and engine accessories. The company products are used in various applications, such as construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, and other applications.

