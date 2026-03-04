Short Interest in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Rises By 22.1%

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,732 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 7,972 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MTGP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of U.S. securitized intermediate-term debt primarily agency mortgage-backed securities, which are rated investment grade and high yield. MTGP was launched on Nov 14, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

