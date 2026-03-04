Short Interest in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Rises By 22.1%

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGPGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,732 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 7,972 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MTGP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of U.S. securitized intermediate-term debt primarily agency mortgage-backed securities, which are rated investment grade and high yield. MTGP was launched on Nov 14, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

