Short Interest in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Rises By 22.1%

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,732 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 7,972 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEARCA MTGP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.
The WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of U.S. securitized intermediate-term debt primarily agency mortgage-backed securities, which are rated investment grade and high yield. MTGP was launched on Nov 14, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.
