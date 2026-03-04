20/20 Biolabs (NASDAQ:AIDX) Stock Price Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

20/20 Biolabs Inc (NASDAQ:AIDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 338,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 583,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

20/20 Biolabs Stock Performance

20/20 Biolabs Company Profile

We develop and commercialize AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. We offer two families of lab tests, both under our OneTest brand: (i) OneTest for Cancer, a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test which has been our primary commercial focus and source of revenues since we wound down our COVID-19 testing business, and (ii) OneTest for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, that we expect to launch in the first half of 2026.

