Christian Todd Nichols Sells 6,000 Shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 109,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,070. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.44 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.798–0.680 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Alkermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alkermes from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

