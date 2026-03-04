Christian Todd Nichols Sells 6,000 Shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 109,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,070. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Alkermes Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.32.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.44 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.798–0.680 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.
