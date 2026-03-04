Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Sells 182,510 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 182,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $17,165,065.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,330,718.25. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 100,899 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $9,048,622.32.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 168,648 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $15,198,557.76.

On Monday, February 9th, Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $32,400,000.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $89.18. 457,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $103.84.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $232.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

