Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $381,849.60 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Price sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $381,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,545 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,137.40. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jonathan Price sold 32,156 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,599,761.00.

QTWO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 2,620,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,092. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Q2 by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,141,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,912,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,772,000 after buying an additional 941,672 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,690,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,339,000 after acquiring an additional 849,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 343.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after purchasing an additional 782,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at $60,466,000.

Market roundup mention — Q2 was included in a list of notable movers on Yahoo Finance; this is informational but not a direct company development.

CEO Matthew Flake sold 91,590 shares (avg $49.75, ~$4.56M) and 26,921 shares on Mar 3 (avg $49.72). These disposals reduced his holdings materially and are disclosed in SEC filings.

CFO Jonathan Price sold 32,156 shares (avg $49.75) and 7,680 shares (avg $49.72), trimming his stake by double?digit percentages — another signal of insider supply.

Other executives and insiders (General Counsel Michael Kerr, COO Himagiri Mukkamala, John Breeden, Kimberly Rutledge, Kirk Coleman) executed multi?hundred?thousand to multi?million dollar sales across Mar 3–4, each reducing positions by several percent to double digits — creating concentrated selling pressure.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

