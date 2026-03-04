Financial Survey: Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) & Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) and Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Strive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Strive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Zeta Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Strive and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strive N/A -105.10% -103.19% Zeta Global -2.42% 1.35% 0.80%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strive $630,000.00 952.38 -$6.39 million ($6.00) -1.60 Zeta Global $1.30 billion 3.46 -$31.51 million ($0.15) -125.23

This table compares Strive and Zeta Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Strive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strive and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strive 1 0 1 0 2.00 Zeta Global 1 3 9 0 2.62

Strive presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.85%. Zeta Global has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.38%. Given Strive’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Strive is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Volatility and Risk

Strive has a beta of 17.08, meaning that its stock price is 1,608% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zeta Global beats Strive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strive

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as agile intelligence suite, which synthesizes Zeta’s data and data generated by its customers to uncover consumer insights that are translated into marketing programs; and CDP, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

