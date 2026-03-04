V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.93 and traded as high as $19.15. V.F. shares last traded at $18.9160, with a volume of 5,554,858 shares changing hands.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded V.F. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 2.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852. This represents a 99.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 59.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 705.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

