Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $457,617.39 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $457,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 647,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,581,095.11. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,460 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $285,672.80.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $484,845.47.

On Thursday, March 5th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $495,056.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $12.45 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

