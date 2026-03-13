Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,600 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $74,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,882,173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stryker by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,214,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,366 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $227,389,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $191,047,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $337.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.42 and its 200 day moving average is $368.08. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $328.23 and a one year high of $404.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.61.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

