Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ASTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Astrana Health from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Astrana Health Trading Down 3.9%

Astrana Health stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.39. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 0.71%.The firm had revenue of $950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Astrana Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 4,365.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

