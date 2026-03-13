Zacks Research Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Strong-Buy

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

PAHC has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,708.04. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 288,640 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,518 over the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near?term and multi?year EPS estimates for PAHC: small bumps to Q3/Q4 FY2026 and Q1–Q2 FY2027 quarterly estimates (e.g., Q3 2026 to $0.72, Q4 2026 to $0.66, Q1 2027 to $0.77, Q2 2027 to $0.78) and modest increases to FY2026–FY2028 targets (FY2026 to $2.98, FY2027 to $3.05, FY2028 to $3.17). Zacks still lists a “Hold” rating, but the revisions signal slightly improved analyst expectations for earnings power.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

