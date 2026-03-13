Schroder Investment Management Group Has $20.78 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 65.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $83.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.