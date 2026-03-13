Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 71,889 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,889 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SLB were worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SLB by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in SLB by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 248,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,157,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,354,000 after buying an additional 100,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of SLB by 1,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 996,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after buying an additional 948,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on SLB from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on SLB in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

SLB Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at SLB

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $3,032,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,735.60. This represents a 28.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $921,541.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 224,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,092,801.50. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 156,902 shares of company stock worth $7,796,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

