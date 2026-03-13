Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 36,287 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $159.09 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $457.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.63.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.06.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

