Ventures Iv L.P. Framework Buys 21,598 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $858,088.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 804,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,975,419.14. This represents a 2.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Iv L.P. Framework also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 10,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $354,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BETR opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BETR. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Better Home & Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Better Home & Finance by 1,465.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 68,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Better Home & Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Positive Sentiment: Framework Ventures (a major shareholder) purchased meaningful blocks of BETR shares — 10,000 shares on Mar 9 at ~$35.46 and a further 21,598 shares on Mar 11 at ~$39.73, increasing its stake to the ~800k?share range. This signals insider confidence and reduces block?holder supply risk. Insider Buying: Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Framework Ventures (a major shareholder) purchased meaningful blocks of BETR shares — 10,000 shares on Mar 9 at ~$35.46 and a further 21,598 shares on Mar 11 at ~$39.73, increasing its stake to the ~800k?share range. This signals insider confidence and reduces block?holder supply risk. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have modestly added to positions (Vanguard, Goldman, Geode, State Street noted in filings), keeping institutional ownership around ~21% — an incremental positive for liquidity and investor credibility. Better Home & Finance Stock Page (MarketBeat)

Institutional investors have modestly added to positions (Vanguard, Goldman, Geode, State Street noted in filings), keeping institutional ownership around ~21% — an incremental positive for liquidity and investor credibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed (one Strong Buy, one Hold, one Sell) with a MarketBeat consensus target near $40 — suggests varied expectations and limited near?term analyst catalyst. Analyst Ratings and Target (MarketBeat)

Analyst coverage is mixed (one Strong Buy, one Hold, one Sell) with a MarketBeat consensus target near $40 — suggests varied expectations and limited near?term analyst catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports show an apparent “large increase” but the published figures are zero/NaN (days?to?cover = 0.0), indicating a likely data error — not a reliable signal of squeeze risk. (No credible short?interest change confirmed.)

Short?interest reports show an apparent “large increase” but the published figures are zero/NaN (days?to?cover = 0.0), indicating a likely data error — not a reliable signal of squeeze risk. (No credible short?interest change confirmed.) Negative Sentiment: Despite insider and institutional buying, the stock is trading down today and sits below its 200?day moving average, which may reflect profit?taking and cautious market sentiment around mortgage/real?estate exposure. Market breadth and volatility remain factors to monitor. Better Home & Finance Stock Page (MarketBeat)

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

