Insider Selling: Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Insider Sells $580,723.51 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) insider Greg Mcwilliams sold 111,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $580,723.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 588,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,084.05. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FPH opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 64.50% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Five Point in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.7% during the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Five Point from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Five Point Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:FPH) is a California?based master planned community developer specializing in residential, commercial and mixed?use projects. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, the company focuses on acquiring and entitling raw land, designing infrastructure and delivering fully integrated neighborhoods that include single?family homes, multifamily housing, retail centers, office space and community amenities.

Since its formation in 2014, Five Point has concentrated its land development efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Los Angeles Basin, targeting key growth corridors with large?scale, long-term projects.

