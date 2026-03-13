Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.1%

ARE opened at $50.23 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

