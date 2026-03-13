Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 33,046 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,046 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SNDK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $490.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. China Renaissance started coverage on Sandisk in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.85.

Sandisk Stock Down 5.6%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $618.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.53. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $725.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.36.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

