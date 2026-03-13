Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 34,291 PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 100.7% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $133.43.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,856.43. The trade was a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,811 shares of company stock worth $15,219,371. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

