Ian Mortimer Sells 11,269 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) CEO Ian Mortimer sold 11,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $677,379.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,480.41. This represents a 43.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 9th, Ian Mortimer sold 270,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $16,289,100.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $1,777,200.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $57.90 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XENE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Closed upsized offering — Xenon completed an upsized public offering that raised roughly $747.5M (including full exercise of the underwriters' option), providing substantial cash to fund Phase?3 activities, NDA planning and early commercial buildout, and materially lowering near?term financing risk.

Clinical derisking — Xenon's lead candidate azetukalner posted a positive Phase?3 efficacy readout in focal?onset seizures and management plans an NDA filing in 2026, which increases the program's near?term commercial value and supports upside case assumptions.

Analyst support rising — Multiple brokerages raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight stances (examples: Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo), which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest.

Model updates — HC Wainwright adjusted multi?year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 but nudging FY2027 worse), reflecting shifting timing/commercial assumptions; useful for modeling but still speculative.

Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and several other insiders disclosed large open?market sales (CEO sold ~270k shares; additional insiders sold smaller blocks), which reduces insider ownership and may concern some investors about timing/liquidity taking.

Dilution risk — the large share issuance (and pre?funded warrants / potential additional option shares) increases outstanding share count and can pressure near?term per?share metrics and valuation multiples despite the stronger cash position.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 184,873 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,964,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 900,746 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

