The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,031 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $84,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 65.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $162.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.