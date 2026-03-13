Deborah Mcaneny Sells 2,500 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $293.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $363.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.24.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,132,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,417,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $1,143,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,186,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management unveiled “Accelerate 2030,” a multi?year strategic plan with explicit long?term targets (8% revenue CAGR, 12% adj. EBITDA CAGR, 16% adj. EPS CAGR through the cycle) and announced the largest buyback in company history — an increase to a $3.0B repurchase program and an imminent $200M accelerated share repurchase, all supportive of EPS and share-price upside. Read More.

Management unveiled “Accelerate 2030,” a multi?year strategic plan with explicit long?term targets (8% revenue CAGR, 12% adj. EBITDA CAGR, 16% adj. EPS CAGR through the cycle) and announced the largest buyback in company history — an increase to a $3.0B repurchase program and an imminent $200M accelerated share repurchase, all supportive of EPS and share-price upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and estimate lifts from Zacks Research: Zacks moved to “Strong?Buy” and raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (FY2026–FY2028), improving forward earnings expectations — a near?term catalyst for investor demand. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and estimate lifts from Zacks Research: Zacks moved to “Strong?Buy” and raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (FY2026–FY2028), improving forward earnings expectations — a near?term catalyst for investor demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing deal activity and data signals: JLL highlighted healthy capital?markets deal flow (example: $125.5M Freddie Mac refinancing deal) and its bid?intensity research indicates more normalized investor competition across sectors — both support fee revenue and transaction volumes. Read More.

Ongoing deal activity and data signals: JLL highlighted healthy capital?markets deal flow (example: $125.5M Freddie Mac refinancing deal) and its bid?intensity research indicates more normalized investor competition across sectors — both support fee revenue and transaction volumes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market structure tailwinds: Short interest fell meaningfully in February (~13.5%), reducing potential short pressure and supporting price momentum.

Technical/market structure tailwinds: Short interest fell meaningfully in February (~13.5%), reducing potential short pressure and supporting price momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Index/rebalance disclosure: A routine Russell 1000 share?sale disclosure was filed (informational; not an operational development). Read More.

Index/rebalance disclosure: A routine Russell 1000 share?sale disclosure was filed (informational; not an operational development). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media and analyst pieces providing Q4 context vs. peers are circulating — useful framing for investors but not a single new operational surprise. Read More.

Media and analyst pieces providing Q4 context vs. peers are circulating — useful framing for investors but not a single new operational surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Deborah H. McAneny sold 2,500 shares (?$751k) on March 10, reducing her stake by ~14.3% — a small negative sentiment signal but limited in size relative to total float. Read More.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

