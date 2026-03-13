Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,031 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group comprises 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $116,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,982,225,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,552,028,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,909,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,177,888.64. This represents a 32.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Lisman bought 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, with a total value of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,403.34. This represents a 41.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,548 shares of company stock worth $162,754,991 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,224.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,347.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.68. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.44.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

