Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 172,829 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $49,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 57.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 43.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $216.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.82. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $282.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.91. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $76.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

