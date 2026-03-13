Gator Capital Management LLC Sells 6,795 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Gator Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Jackson Financial comprises 2.7% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 469.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 2.4%

JXN opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -299.08 and a beta of 1.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -914.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore set a $118.00 target price on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

