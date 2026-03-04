Short Interest in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Increases By 24.2%

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 72,466 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 29th total of 58,324 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,988,000 after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,582,000 after buying an additional 78,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 907,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after buying an additional 556,673 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 732,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 630,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 72,556 shares during the period.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $42.78.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1547 per share. This is a positive change from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

