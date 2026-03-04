Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.96 and traded as high as $21.41. Monro Muffler Brake shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 584,709 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Monro Muffler Brake Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $593.20 million, a PE ratio of -42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $293.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Monro Muffler Brake’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Muffler Brake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is -238.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter D. Fitzsimmons bought 12,750 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,809.44. This trade represents a 12.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 181.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the second quarter worth $221,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) is a leading provider of undercar repair and maintenance services for light vehicles in the United States. The company’s core offerings include brake systems, exhaust systems, steering and suspension repairs, tire sales and service, oil and lube changes, wheel alignment, multi-point inspections, and state vehicle inspections. Monro serves both retail customers and fleet accounts, focusing on fast, reliable service and preventive maintenance to help extend vehicle life and safety.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro was originally founded in 1957 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

