Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.53 and traded as high as $61.71. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 74,801 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky. As the parent of Community Trust Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and northeast Tennessee. With origins dating back to the early 20th century, the organization has built a reputation for supporting community development and regional economic growth across the Appalachian region.

The company’s personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer installment loans, home equity and mortgage lending, as well as online and mobile banking platforms.

Recommended Stories

