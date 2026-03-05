OpGen (OTC:OPGN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OpGen, Inc. (OTC:OPGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and traded as low as $20.00. OpGen shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 7,885 shares trading hands.

OpGen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $249.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -1.77.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) is a precision medicine company specializing in molecular diagnostics and digital solutions for infectious disease management. Leveraging next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and molecular assay technologies, OpGen develops tools designed to detect microbial pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers rapidly and accurately. The company’s mission is to support clinicians and laboratories in making timely, informed treatment decisions that help curb the spread of drug-resistant infections.

Among OpGen’s key offerings is the Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel, a suite of molecular assays that identify genetic determinants of antibiotic resistance directly from positive blood cultures.

