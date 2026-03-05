Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.19 and traded as high as GBX 374. Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 372.52, with a volume of 138,908 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Down 1.4%

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.83 million, a PE ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.15.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.