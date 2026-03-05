Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 378.08 and traded as high as GBX 403. Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 403, with a volume of 149,373 shares changing hands.

Pacific Assets Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 379.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £441.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.38.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies, with an emphasis on companies which are well positioned to benefit from and contribute to sustainable development of the countries in which they operate.

