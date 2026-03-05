Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €222.50 and last traded at €224.50. Approximately 110,578 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €233.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €244.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €229.49.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

