Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 85,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 69,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The stock has a market cap of C$47.07 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.