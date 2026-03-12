Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 213,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 129,977 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Barratt Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

