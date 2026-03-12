Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.3240. Approximately 2,048,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,187,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

ABUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and advancing a cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The company’s pipeline features both direct-acting antivirals and host-targeting therapies designed to reduce viral load and restore immune function. Lead programs include an RNA interference (RNAi) candidate aimed at silencing viral gene expression and next-generation capsid assembly modulators that seek to inhibit viral replication at its core.

In addition to its antiviral portfolio, Arbutus leverages proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology to optimize the distribution and cellular uptake of nucleic acid therapeutics.

