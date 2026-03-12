Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading Up 10.7% – What’s Next?

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 311,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 234,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Gensource Potash Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.93.

About Gensource Potash

(Get Free Report)

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds various interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. Gensource Potash Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.